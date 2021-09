Cryptocurrencies are all the rage right now, which means that more and more people are being intrigued by the world of digital assets and are looking to become a part of it. Newcomers in the crypto universe are often confused regarding digital wallets – a lot of them think that a digital wallet is just like a physical wallet. In reality, however, digital wallets can be defined as online wallets compatible with operating systems such as Android as well as iOS. Since Android happens to have more users than iOS, digital wallets supporting Android are particularly popular. Essentially, an online wallet is a kind of cloud system capable of storing digital coins through a server. Since digital wallets are online wallets, they are inaccessible without internet connections. Every Bitcoin Android wallet offers its own unique features and advantages.