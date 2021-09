According to Dennis Hoffman, SVP and GM of Dell Technologies' telecom business, there is no one company or association that can stop the trend toward open RAN. "The bigger picture isn't so much about any one company, nor is it necessarily about any one alliance or standards effort, because the mega-trend is marching on, and I don't think it's going to slow," he said. "If anything, we'll see a typical 'S' curve where it will bounce along at a certain rate and hit an inflection point and then it will accelerate pretty rapidly."