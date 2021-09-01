The new animal voyeurism
Captured on film but still losing habitat. I’m watching two mountain lions slip down the trail, haunches swaying, their long, tufted tails slung low behind them. The sight elicits in me a certain electric excitement that I can’t quite place. They move with a kind of nonchalant ease, as if aware of their status as apex predators. Had I encountered them in person, I almost certainly would have been breathless, my heart racing. But I was on my couch, staring into my iPad, watching trail-cam footage captured at night on my go-to front-country trail. The video was posted on Nextdoor, where a stream of comments had accrued, layer upon layer of surprise, wonder, appreciation and awe.www.hcn.org
