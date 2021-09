Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") and/or their connected person. The Company has been notified that on 6 September 2021 the persons set out in the table below, each being a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (a "PDMR"), acquired ordinary shares of 117/200 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") under the Partnership Shares element of the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("UK SIP") at a price of £2.6873 per Share and were also awarded Shares at nil consideration under the Matching Share element of the UK SIP.