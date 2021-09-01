Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Exercise of Subscription Shares

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 5 days ago

The Company announces that it has today conditionally allotted 21,274,718 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares"), each at a price of £1.00 per share following the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to 21,274,718 of the Company's issued subscription shares of no par value each ("Subscription Shares"). The new Ordinary Shares have been issued conditionally upon admission to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange plc's main market ("Admission"). An application for Admission will be made to the London Stock Exchange plc and it is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 7 September 2021. Following Admission, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Skinner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Limited Partnership#Digital Economy#Lei#Company#Pari#Subscription Shares#Crest#Following Admission#C Shares#Fca#Investec Bank#Guernsey Rrb#Cordiant Capital Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Related
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

On 6 September 2021, the Company purchased in the market 10,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 328.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:. 108,484,348 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) The total number of Ordinary shares with...
MarketsShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 110,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 1,042.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') The Company announces that it has issued 25,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid for cash at a price of 832 pence per share under its Ordinary share Block Listing facility. The new Ordinary shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary shares.
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") and/or their connected person. The Company has been notified that on 6 September 2021 the persons set out in the table below, each being a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (a "PDMR"), acquired ordinary shares of 117/200 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") under the Partnership Shares element of the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("UK SIP") at a price of £2.6873 per Share and were also awarded Shares at nil consideration under the Matching Share element of the UK SIP.
StocksShareCast

TR1 Notification of major interest in shares

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.3 - Form-8.3-25-Ultra Electronics Holdings plc-20210903

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of discloser:. NATIXIS SA. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Goldman Lines up $5 Billion Petershill Private Equity Asset Float

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs plans to float the assets of its Petershill Partners unit, hoping to cash in on a private equity boom with an IPO valuing the investment vehicle at more than $5 billion. Petershill, which takes minority stakes in alternative assets managers including private equity, venture capital...
BusinessShareCast

Kitchenware brand ProCook said to be considering London float

According to Sky News, the company is working with investment bankers on a review of strategic options which includes a public flotation. Peel Hunt was understood to be advising ProCook on the review. For the year ended 31 March 2021, ProCook reported a 37% rise in revenues to £53.5m and...
BusinessShareCast

Goldman Sachs to list Petershill Partners on LSE

Petershill Partners, a unit of Goldman Sachs, said on Monday that it is considering an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. The investment group would become a standalone company operated by the Goldman Sachs Asset Management team that was founded in 2007 as the first minority stake acquirer in alternative asset managers, and that made and has managed the initial 19 investments in the portfolio.
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Hlds plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (d) Date dealing undertaken:. 28 July 2021. (e) In...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Bank of America Corporation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US. 4....
Posted by
Popmoca

Subscription, a better way to overconsume?

Purchasing a lot of products, without really needing them: the subscription, a form of recurrent purchase, causes the risk of overconsumption. "It doesn't push me to buy, it forces me!" Elisa, 24, thought she was getting a good deal by taking the "VIP" service from Fabletics, which offers a monthly subscription to be used to buy sportswear at a discount.
BusinessSpaceNews.com

Redwire completes SPAC merger

LOMPOC, Calif. — Space technology company Redwire announced Sept. 2 that it closed its merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), taking the company public and providing it with capital for future acquisitions. Shareholders of Genesis Park Acquisition Corporation voted Sept. 1 to approve the merger with Redwire, with 97%...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Berkeley sees higher costs, supply chain issues

Berkeley Group Holdings (The) UK house builder Berkeley Group on Friday said it was experiencing construction cost inflation and “mindful of ongoing supply chain and labour market issues due to Brexit and the pandemic”. 7,138.35. 16:21 03/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,135.18. 16:21 03/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,120.51. 16:21 03/09/21. n/a. n/a. 18,076.65.
Small Businessthepaypers.com

iwoca launches cash advance product

Iwoca has launched its cash advance product on Funding Xchange for small business online sellers. Small business owners operating on platforms such as eBay can access revenue-based repayment loans of between GBP 1,000 to GBP 50,000 when trying to source a loan product on FundingXchange’s online marketplace. iwoca will calculate...
Businesssgbonline.com

Sequential Brands Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings

Sequential Brands Group Inc. announced that it, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. In June, reports arrived that Sequential Brands was close to reaching a deal with lenders to file for bankruptcy protection to divest...
Stocksinternationalinvestment.net

Acorn Income share skyrockets as board recommends liquidation of trust

The share price of the Acorn Income investment company has surged 12.4% following the board's recommendation to liquidate the trust, with shareholders having the option to move their holdings to the Unicorn UK Income fund, an open ended vehicle, or receive cash. Last month, the board reversed its decision to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy