Exercise of Subscription Shares

The Company announces that it has today conditionally allotted 21,274,718 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares"), each at a price of £1.00 per share following the exercise of the subscription rights attaching to 21,274,718 of the Company's issued subscription shares of no par value each ("Subscription Shares"). The new Ordinary Shares have been issued conditionally upon admission to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange plc's main market ("Admission"). An application for Admission will be made to the London Stock Exchange plc and it is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 7 September 2021. Following Admission, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.