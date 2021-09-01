Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

A Prankster Turned a Virginia School Board Meeting Into an Episode of ‘The Simpsons’

By Mike Nied
Quick Country 96.5
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A video of an unknown prankster turning a Virginia school board meeting into an episode of The Simpsons is going viral. Earlier this week, a Henrico School Board meeting was derailed when member Roscoe D. Cooper III unwittingly called out a list of punny names written down for the open comments section. As HuffPost and all of Twitter rapidly realized, Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover, Wayne Kuhr, Don Kedick and Ophelia McCaulk were sadly not in attendance.

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Richmond, VA101 WIXX

School Board Lists Off Fake Names At Meeting

This will make you giggle like a 12 year old. A school board meeting that happened in Richmond, Virginia last week is going viral . . . because someone sent in a bunch of FAKE names of people who wanted to ask questions. And a board member read them without realizing it was a prank.
Posted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

School Board Epically Pranked into Reading Fake Names [VIDEO]

We've been hearing a lot about school board meetings in the news locally lately, but this is one meeting that I wish I had attended just for the laughs alone!. A school board meeting that happened in Richmond, Virginia last week is going viral right now because of an epic prank. Someone sent in a bunch of fake names of people who wanted to speak and ask questions at the meeting. Naturally, a school board member read all of the names without realizing they were fake names.
