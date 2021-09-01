A Prankster Turned a Virginia School Board Meeting Into an Episode of ‘The Simpsons’
A video of an unknown prankster turning a Virginia school board meeting into an episode of The Simpsons is going viral. Earlier this week, a Henrico School Board meeting was derailed when member Roscoe D. Cooper III unwittingly called out a list of punny names written down for the open comments section. As HuffPost and all of Twitter rapidly realized, Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover, Wayne Kuhr, Don Kedick and Ophelia McCaulk were sadly not in attendance.quickcountry.com
Comments / 1