Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Prepares For 5,000 Afghan Evacuees At Camp Atterbury

By Brandon Smith
indianapublicmedia.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana is preparing to receive 5,000 Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury in the coming weeks, with the first 1,000 set to arrive by this weekend. Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, head of the Indiana National Guard, said the state is bringing resources and personnel from outside Indiana to meet the needs of evacuees. And he stressed that Atterbury won’t need to deplete any resources from the state, particularly when it comes to COVID-19.

indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Camp Atterbury, IN
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsmen#The National Guard#Brandonjsmith5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy