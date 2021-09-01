Indiana Prepares For 5,000 Afghan Evacuees At Camp Atterbury

Indiana is preparing to receive 5,000 Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury in the coming weeks, with the first 1,000 set to arrive by this weekend. Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, head of the Indiana National Guard, said the state is bringing resources and personnel from outside Indiana to meet the needs of evacuees. And he stressed that Atterbury won’t need to deplete any resources from the state, particularly when it comes to COVID-19.