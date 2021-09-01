Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sally Beauty appoints its first female CEO

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Michaels Companies executive is taking the top at Sally Beauty Holdings. The beauty company appointed Denise Paulonis as president and CEO, effective October 1. Paulonis will be the first female chief executive in the company's history and also one of the few woman to lead a publicly traded company. She succeeds Chris Brickman who is stepping down on Sept. 30. Brickman will serve in a consulting capacity through March 31 to support an orderly transition.

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Mckinsey Company#The Michaels Companies#Vp#Cfo#Treasury#Pepsico#Mckinsey Company#Bank Of America#Beauty Systems Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Appoints Veteran Entertainment & Media Marketing Executive Jared Wolfson to Key Executive Leadership Roles

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., a company dedicated to social media for kids, animation production services, and original entertainment for the whole family, announced the appointment of veteran entertainment and media marketing executive Jared Wolfson to its executive ranks. Wolfson’s appointment was announced by Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Businessthefastmode.com

STL Appoints Paul Atkinson as CEO for its Optical Business

STL recently announced the appointment of Paul Atkinson as the CEO for its Optical Networking Business. Paul's appointment is in line with the widened portfolio and the increased global reach of STL's Optical business. With its core focus of Enabling Digital Transformation at the Edge, STL has been delivering industry-leading optical solutions for telcos, cloud companies, governments and enterprises globally.
BusinessThe Drum

Ian MacArthur appointed new CEO of Sagittarius

Remarkable Group (The Remarkable Group International) has appointed Ian MacArthur as the new CEO of Sagittarius, a top 50 UK digital agency, a specialist in digital customer experience and Sitecore platinum partner. MacArthur joined Sagittarius in 2018 as its director of global digital strategy, later becoming the agency’s chief experience...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Reinsurer SCOR Restructures Group Leadership Team

SCOR announced changes to its group executive committee, which aim to facilitate the reinsurer’s next phase of strategic development. SCOR said all the changes were made with internal promotions. The following group executive committee members continue to serve in their current capacity:. Ian Kelly, as group chief financial officer. Jean-Paul...
Businessbizjournals

Sally Beauty taps Sprouts Farmers Markets finance chief as new CEO

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has appointed Denise Paulonis as its president and chief executive officer. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee. She announced earlier this week she was stepping down as chief financial officer at Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Markets after a little more than a year on the job.
Businessbizjournals

Denise Paulonis named new CEO of Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings announced Wednesday that it has tapped Denise Paulonis as its new president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. The publicly-traded company's current President and CEO, Chris Brickman, will step down from the C-suite and board at the end of this month, but stay in a consulting role until March to ease the transition. Paulonis has sat on the company's board since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee.
Businessvoiceofdenton.com

Sally Beauty Holdings Announces CEO Change

Article Originally Published September 1, 2021 4:00 pm by Ben Swanger on D Magazine. Denton-based Sally Beauty Holdings announced today that Denise Paulonis will be appointed president and CEO, effective October 1. The move comes as Chris Brickman, who has served in such capacity since 2015, is stepping down. The...
Financial ReportsShareCast

SSP appoints CFO Jonathan Davies as deputy CEO

Upper Crust and Ritazza owner SSP said on Wednesday that Jonathan Davies has been appointed as deputy chief executive officer, alongside his current role of chief financial officer, with immediate effect. 4,263.68. 12:15 02/09/21. -1.18%. -50.99. 24,178.14. 12:15 02/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,136.06. 12:15 02/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,122.32. 12:15 02/09/21. n/a.
Jasper, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Group appoints new CEO

As part of the ongoing leadership transition plan that Jasper Group announced 18 months ago, Mike Wagner will assume responsibilities as CEO, along with his appointment to the Jasper Group Board of Directors. Mike Elliott, who is stepping down from his long tenure as CEO, will remain as Chairman of...
Businesssgbonline.com

Moose Knuckles Appoints CEO

Canadian luxury outerwear and sportwear brand, Moose Knuckles, said Victor Luis has been appointed CEO. The appointment follows the recent announcement of Luis’ appointment as executive chairman and his financial partnership with Moose Knuckles’ co-founders and global investment firm Cathay Capital. The appointment to CEO comes after working with its co-founders Noah Stern and Ayal Twik.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Emmanuel Lavoie appointed CEO of Jetstream

VANCOUVER - Jetstream Hospitality Solutions, the all-in-one technology platform powering the rise of multi-unit properties entering the short-term rental market, has named Emmanuel Lavoie as its new CEO with effect from September 1st 2021. Lavoie, the company's COO since 2015, will take the helm from founder and former CEO Mike Liverton. Liverton will move to the position of group Chairman.
West Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

American Equity announces new chief financial officer

Announced that Axel André will join the West Des Moines-based life and annuity company this month as chief financial officer. Most recently, André was executive vice president and CFO for Denver-based Jackson National Life Insurance Co., a position he held for just over a year. Before that, he worked nearly seven years at American International Group, initially as chief risk officer for individual retirement, group retirement and institutional markets and then as CFO of individual retirement for AIG. Earlier he was managing director on the global insurance strategies team at investment banking firm Goldman Sachs. He has a doctorate in physics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in physics from Imperial College in London. “I am delighted to welcome Axel to be a part of our executive leadership team,” said Anant Bhalla, American Equity’s president and CEO. “I believe he brings the right combination of intellect, curiosity and proven leadership experiences, to serve as our next CFO as AEL transforms itself into a unique company at the intersection of the insurance and asset management value chain.” Bhalla has been AEL’s interim CFO since May 24, when the company announced that its previous CFO, Ted Johnson, would no longer hold that position. Johnson, who had worked for American Equity for more than 20 years, subsequently entered into a $1.15 million separation agreement with American Equity and left the company on July 16.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

1847 Goedeker Appoints Albert Fouerti As CEO

Specialty e-commerce platform 1847 Goedeker Inc (NYSE:GOED) has appointed Albert Fouerti as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Fouerti succeeds Doug Moore, who has also stepped down from his position on the company's Board. Fouerti previously served as CEO of Appliances Connection and President of Goedeker. Fouerti is one of the...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

ColdQuanta appoints Scott Faris as CEO

BOULDER — ColdQuanta hired Scott Faris as CEO and formed the company into three divisions for quantum computing, quantum research for clients and its cold-atom technology. The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to celebrate 25 years helping members save money and improve workplace safety through its safety program, a partnership with member brokers and Pinnacol Workers’ Compensation Insurance.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Conifer Realty Appoints New CEO

ROCHESTER, NY – Affordable multifamily housing developer, Conifer Realty LCC has appointed industry veteran, Roger Snell as its new CEO. The appointment coincides with the firm’s strategy to further its mission in resolving the nation’s affordable housing crisis. Become a Free ALM Digital Reader. Your choice of GlobeSt digital newsletters...
BusinessBenzinga

Cuentas Appoints Jeffery D. Johnson As CEO

Fintech provider Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) appointed Jeffery D. Johnson as the CEO. Johnson previously served as the SVP and GM for Netspend. Johnson succeeds interim CEO Arik Maimon, who will continue as the Board Chair. Price Action: CUEN shares traded lower by 0.64% at $3.03 in the market session...
BusinessShareCast

D4T4 appoints deputy CEO to board

Business software company D4T4 Solutions has appointed its deputy chief executive officer Bill Bruno to the board with immediate effect, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said Bruno joined in 2018 as vice-president of its United States business, which he still leads, and took on the group deputy CEO role in April.
BusinessTire Business

Lordstown Motors appoints ex-Icahn exec as CEO

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Daniel A. Ninivaggi, former CEO of Ichan Enterprise L.P., has been named CEO as well as a member of the board of the Lordstown Motors Corp. Lordstown-based Lordstown Motors manufactures all-electric, light duty fleet vehicles. The company has plans to build a full-size, all-electric pickup truck to serve the commercial fleet market at its 6.2 million sq.-ft. plant.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Appoints First Black CEO In Major Public Cannabis Company, CannaSafe, HEXO And Delta 9 Each Announce New Appointments

CannaSafe's CEO Departure, New Management Team Appointed Amid Reorganization. Cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe announced Monday that CEO Aaron Riley will leave the company to pursue testing ventures in emerging markets as part of the company's reorganization. Riley will continue to build out Oregon and Florida locations under a new entity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy