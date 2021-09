Millions of Americans trying to manage working from home and ever-changing health guidelines have another pandemic side-effect to balance: burnout. Neither pandemic stress nor burnout is new — but the burnout workers are feeling right now is different. With vaccinations up and Covid-19 cases down at the beginning of the summer, many people excitedly planned for a near-normal fall, taking their masks off, booking travel and counting down the days until they could see their co-workers in person again. The highly contagious delta variant, however, has dashed such hopes: cases are spiking once again, and many companies, including Apple and Facebook, that had previously announced a fall return to office have now pushed their plans to 2022.