Financial Times debuts new culture podcast FTWeekend

It's a tQ birthday podcast special covering Live Aid and Guns n'Roses in which John Doran reveals a hitherto unknown love of... Bono!. This week, in case you haven’t noticed, is The Quietus’ 13th birthday – in fact, you might well not have noticed because the site, unchanged since 2008, keeps falling over. This is why we’re asking those of you who aren’t already subscribers if you would be able to help us out by signing up to one of our three subs tiers. If the joy of keeping our creaking apparatus going isn’t enough, then here’s one of the bits of bonus content you’d get as a Quietus Low Culture or Sound & Vision tier subscriber – the Low Culture Podcast. We usually ask one of our favourite artists on to discuss a cultural artefact that they love but feel hasn’t had enough attention, with past guests including Nicky Wire, Nadine Shah, Max Porter, Mariam Rezaei, John Higgs, Shirley Collins, Jeanie Finlay, Dale Cornish and Tariq Godard. For this month though we’ve done a special with just your tQ editors John Doran and Luke Turner discussing two contemporary Low Culture tips, before going deep on the past.