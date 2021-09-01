Cancel
Financial Times debuts new culture podcast FTWeekend

Financial Times
 8 days ago

The Financial Times will introduce its new weekly culture podcast FTWeekend on September 4, showcasing the FT’s award-winning Life & Arts content. Hosted by Lilah Raptopoulos, the podcast will explore today's culture, big ideas, nuanced questions and what it means to live a good life. FTWeekend will feature inspiring conversations...

aboutus.ft.com

Alice Waters
Elif Shafak
