Q. My wife and I are planning to retire in July 2022. I’ll be 65 and she will be 62. My wife is a teacher who was told up to a certain time she wouldn’t have to pay state taxes on her pension, but then it would kick in. I rolled my pension lump sum into an annuity. The combined amount will be approximately $48,000 a year. Our combined social security is also $48,000 a year. Will we be eligible for the pension exclusion?