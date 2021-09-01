Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Review – Struggling On the Ropes

Boxing games are in the midst of a resurgence. With the sport making waves in the world of VR with titles such as Knockout League and The Thrill of the Fight, fans are eager for an iteration that can be played on the screen. Whilst the highly anticipated eSports Boxing Club is striving to create a simulator that builds on the solid foundations of the Fight Night series, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions looks to continue in the footsteps of Ready 2 Rumble and Punch-Out!!, bringing arcade-style fun to the sport. Developed by Survios, the talented studio that brought us Creed: Rise to Glory, the company looks to replicate its success with the franchise as they bob and weave from VR to a traditional format.