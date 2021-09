In a frenzied atmosphere, at an opponent playing in a new venue, Madie Bateman and Greenwood volleyball got energized at the right time. Bateman - one of many new starters for the defending 5A state champions - helped the Lady Bulldogs achieve an epic five-set win against Southside for the second straight season. Greenwood rallied to take the fourth set and broke Southside's match point before coming back to pull out a 19-17 win in the fifth set Tuesday, spoiling the Lady Mavericks' first regular-season match at their new arena.