After 21 years on Walnut Street, Cecil Baker & Partners moves into new offices

By Natalie Kostelni
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 5 days ago
The architectural firm had to relocate when a developer decided to incorporate the building where it was located into a new project.

www.bizjournals.com

Philadelphia, PA
The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
