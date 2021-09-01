Village Hall Closure & Refuse Delay for Labor Day
Village Hall will be closed on Monday, September 6 in observation of Labor Day. Please remember that there will be no refuse pickup on Monday, September 6 due to the holiday. Collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week - Monday customers will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday customers will be collected on Wednesday, and so forth. For questions regarding refuse service, please contact Environmental Recycling & Disposal directly at 815-725-4555.www.channahon.org
