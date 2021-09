I'll never forget the first time my college roommates heard me talk in my sleep. It was our sophomore year, and the four of us had just moved into our house off-campus. At some point during the wee hours of the morning, my two roomies living on the second level with me began loudly pounding on my locked door, saying my name—or so they told me the following morning. When they recalled what had happened the night prior, my knee-jerk reaction was to laugh it off with my rehearsed, "Oh yeah, I didn't tell you guys? I talk in my sleep!" However, it didn't dawn on me until a few minutes later that they weren't laughing with me. They were scared.