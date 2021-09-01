Cancel
Yes release new track Dare To Know

Cover picture for the articleYes have released a video for “Dare To Know”, a new track from their forthcoming album, “The Quest.”. “’Dare To Know’ presents a guitar theme played within many different arrangements, with different chord structures and altered textures,” says Steve Howe. “The 'idea' mentioned in the first verse gets described later as an awakening to the subtle goings on within our bodies and mind, all geared to nature's scheme of things, all fluctuating and rearranging according to the principles of life, as we know it. The centerpiece leaves the orchestra alone to elaborate and develop the way the theme is heard, then augments the closing minutes of the song as it rests, with an acoustic guitar cadenza.”

