Former NHL player reels in possible world record sturgeon

Jimmy Hayes, who played in seven seasons in the NHL, has died at the age of 31. His cause of death is unknown. Hayes and his wife Kristen had recently announced the birth of their second son, Mac, in May 2021. He was chosen by the Toronto Maple Leaves in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft. He later went on to play for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. During his NHL career, Hayes registered 109 points in 334 career games. Many people from the NHL community have taken to social media to pay tribute to the hockey player. We are thinking of the Hayes family and friends during this difficult time. His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him, The New Jersey Devils.