Former NHL player reels in possible world record sturgeon
(UPI) A retired NHL goalie on a fishing trip to British Columbia, Canada, reeled in an 11-foot, 6-inch sturgeon that might be a new world record for the species. Pete Peeters, who played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals during his 1977-1991 tenure in the NHL, was fishing with guide Kevin Estrada of Sturgeon Slayers when he hooked a massive sturgeon in the Fraser River, near Chilliwack.www.arcamax.com
