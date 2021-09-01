Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Former NHL player reels in possible world record sturgeon

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

(UPI) A retired NHL goalie on a fishing trip to British Columbia, Canada, reeled in an 11-foot, 6-inch sturgeon that might be a new world record for the species. Pete Peeters, who played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals during his 1977-1991 tenure in the NHL, was fishing with guide Kevin Estrada of Sturgeon Slayers when he hooked a massive sturgeon in the Fraser River, near Chilliwack.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Goalie#Possible World#Nhl#The Philadelphia Flyers#The Washington Capitals#Guinness World Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
The Dad

Former NHL Player Dies Suddenly, Remembered As a Great Dad

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes was a hockey star in Boston and even got to finish his career with his hometown Boston Bruins. Late last month, the 31-year-old passed away unexpectedly, leaving his community shocked, his wife heartbroken, and his two young kids without a dad. Hayes and his wife...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel Trade Interest, Zdeno Chara, More

On Monday, the NHL released the full preseason schedule for the 2021-22 campaign, and it won't be long before the first puck drops. Preseason action will get underway Sept. 25, so there's little more than a month until the players will return to the ice in a competitive setting. That...
NHLPantagraph

Watch now: Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes dies aged 31

Jimmy Hayes, who played in seven seasons in the NHL, has died at the age of 31. His cause of death is unknown. Hayes and his wife Kristen had recently announced the birth of their second son, Mac, in May 2021. He was chosen by the Toronto Maple Leaves in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft. He later went on to play for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. During his NHL career, Hayes registered 109 points in 334 career games. Many people from the NHL community have taken to social media to pay tribute to the hockey player. We are thinking of the Hayes family and friends during this difficult time. His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him, The New Jersey Devils.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Tuukka Rask, Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues

Jimmy Murphy: Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask said on WEEI/NESN radio that he plans on playing later on this season and possibly next year as well. He said he will only play for the Boston Bruins and that it’s not about the money. He wants another run or two with the Bruins.
NHLPosted by
WOKV

NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season. Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of the protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the new rules. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the protocols had not been announced.
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Official: NHL players to participate in 2022 Olympics in Beijing

When Pete DeBoer was announced as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the Olympics, it came with the caveat that NHL players may not go. There were still issues to work out. Those issues have been worked out, and the Golden Knights coach is going to Beijing in February. Soon, we’ll see how many of his players join him.
NHLbleachernation.com

Rejoice! NHL Players Are Heading Back to the Winter Olympics

It’s been a long and winding road, but the NHL will once again be sending players and coaches to the Winter Olympics for the 2022 Beijing Games in February. You can find the full memo that was sent to NHL players today here:. The NHL did not participate in the...
NHLPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing

The NHL is set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials, though the league and players have the opportunity to withdraw if pandemic circumstances warrant. The NHL, its players' union, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation struck...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL players return to Olympics in February

After months and months of negotiations, it’s official, folks. The National Hockey League’s players will return to Olympic competition at the 2022 Olympics, held this coming February in Beijing, China. The announcement was made by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Friday morning. It's official! The IIHF and @NHLPA have...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Eichel Turns Up Heat on NHL Trade Market; Flyers ‘Unacceptable’

After a summer of asking to be traded and mounting frustration, a source’s cryptic words came to fruition. The most anticipated move on the NHL trade market took an unexpected turn that could lead to the long-awaited conclusion. We looked at the evolution or de-evolution of the game. The changing Metropolitan Division could dramatically affect the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher addressed part of that story when he said the Flyers struggles took years off his life.
NHLYardbarker

Kings News & Rumors: Rookie Faceoff, Development Camp & Olympics

In this edition of Kings News & Rumors, I discuss the team’s roster for the 2021 Rookie Faceoff and the conclusion of development camp. I also talk about the latest news involving the NHL and the Olympics, as well as what it means for Los Angeles. Kings Announce Rookie Faceoff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy