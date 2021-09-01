Cancel
Doobie Brothers DTE Show Latest to Cancel Due to COVID Surge

By Lisa Marie
WKMI
WKMI
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While things were looking like they were getting somewhat back to normal on the live music front, it seems we are seeing a near-daily announcements of cancellations and postponements. The latest to announce a local postponement in The Doobie Brothers concert scheduled for Thursday, September 2nd has been postponed. This...

WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
