The Micro RNA Market to Transcend Monotony between 2025 (US$ 187.8 Million)

According to the report, the global surgical drapes market was valued at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2030. Sterile surgical drapes are used during surgery to prevent contact with unprepared surfaces, and to maintain the sterility of environmental surfaces, equipment, and patient’s surroundings. Nonwoven and woven materials are used in the manufacture of surgical drapes. Nonwoven material includes polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyamide & polyester. The global surgical drapes market is driven by rise in the number of surgical procedures and increase in the global geriatric population with major chronic diseases.