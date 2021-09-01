Cancel
Lil Nas X honored with award for 'ongoing commitment' to end LGBTQ youth suicide

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X is adding another prestigious honor to his impressive list of accomplishments. Since exploding onto the pop culture scene less than three years ago, the 22-year-old music superstar has won two Grammys, two MTV Video Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards among other accolades celebrating his work as a chart-topping superpower.

Lil Nas X Celebrates 'MONTERO' Star-Studded Tracklist & Suicide Prevention Advocate Honor

Lil Nas X has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming MONTERO debut. On Wednesday (September 1), the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a YouTube video that adheres to aesthetics of the MONTERO cover art and simultaneously revealed the 15-track project guests features, which includes Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus.
The Trevor Project honors Lil Nas X as Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year

Lil Nas X has received a unique accolade: He's the inaugural recipient of the first-ever Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award from The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Accepting the award, the "Industry Baby" rapper said, "Discrimination around sexuality...
LGBTQ youth suicide prevention in schools

"Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth facing significant disparities in suicide risk compared to their straight and cisgender peers, based largely on the ways they are treated in their broader environment. Compulsory education results in most LGBTQ youth spending the majority of their waking hours in school, a setting that can serve both risk and protective functions. As a new academic year begins, LGBTQ students are preparing to enter into spaces that may or may not be affirming to their LGBTQ identities. Among LGBTQ middle and high school students, 59% felt unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation, 37% because of their gender, and 42% because of their gender expression. Our previous findings show that LGBTQ youth in affirming schools had nearly 40% lower odds of attempting suicide compared to LGBTQ youth in non-affirming schools.
BET

Lil Nas X Honored For Mental Health Awareness Efforts

Artist Lil Nas X has received the inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award. The award was bestowed by the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people. They organization cites Nas X's "openness about struggling with his sexuality and suicidal ideation, his continued advocacy around mental health issues, and his unapologetic celebration of his queer identity."
NBC News

Lil Nas X raises money for LGBTQ nonprofits with a 'baby registry'

Lil Nas X is raising money for LGBTQ and human rights nonprofit organizations ahead of the arrival of his debut album, "Montero." The rapper tweeted a link to a "baby registry" Tuesday to welcome the album, which debuts Sept. 17. The registry shows a list of songs that will appear on the album. Next to each of the 15 track names is the name of a grassroots nonprofit group with a button that allows users to donate directly to the organization.
