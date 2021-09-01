Cancel
USC Wide Receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Questionable for Season Opener

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaRaP_0bjga2sI00

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is questionable for the Trojans first game of the season against San Jose State. Head Coach Clay Helton confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon.

"Gary is out right now because of health and safety protocols," said Helton. "I don't think he will be available for this game [vs. San Jose State]."

Bryant, enrolled at USC in the spring of 2020 after graduating a semester early from high school. He saw action as a backup wide receiver in 2020 and contributed significantly on kickoff returns. Overall in 2020 he appeared in 5 games, and had seven receptions for 51 yards. He led USC with eight kickoff returns for 210 yards, and finished No. 22 nationally for kickoff returns and second in the Pac-12 conference.

Bryant spoke openly during fall camp about his desire to be a versatile receiver this season. "Whatever they need me at, I am comfortable inside or outside, said the Centennial High School product. "But I mean is it all varies, it's game plans as well. So game week, depending on how the team plays, so it doesn't matter for me. I'll go inside or outside."

With the loss of veteran Bru McCoy this year, Bryant Jr. has been gunning to earn a more prominent role for the Trojans' offense. If the sophomore receiver isn't able to compete on Saturday, it's likely that USC will get him back for their first conference matchup against Stanford.

----

USC vs. San Jose State News

----

