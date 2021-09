Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. What began as a summer promising America’s triumphant liberation from the pandemic is ending as one of a dire and growing COVID crisis, with a growing number of states running out of capacity to treat patients severely ill from the coronavirus. As of Tuesday Aug. 24, six states—Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas—had less than 10% of ICU beds available according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.