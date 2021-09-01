Cancel
Congress & Courts

Panama’s Congress Legalizes Medical Cannabis By Unanimous Vote

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new legislation creates a regulatory framework that allows “monitored and controlled” access to medical cannabis and its derivatives. Panama’s National Legislative Assembly approved a bill legalizing medical cannabis in a unanimous vote of 40 to 0. Thus, the country will become the first in Central America to regulate the...

