Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Glory 78 Preview: Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov

By Blaine Henry
Sherdog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Pereira will defend his Glory light heavyweight championship when he rematches Artem Vakhitov in the Glory 78 co-headliner on Saturday at the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Pereira laid claim to a split decision over Vakhitov in January, as he unified the title at Glory 77. The Brazilian was promoted from interim to undisputed champion, but many cried foul due to the contentious nature of the decision—a fact which led to the rematch being booked. Their first encounter was incredibly close, and fans needed to see the score settled in more definitive fashion.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artem Vakhitov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotterdam#Boxing#Combat#Brazilian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Makes Bold Medical Announcement

Tito Ortiz recently said he will fight Anderson Silva for Triller, and won’t be pulled like Oscar de la Hoya who was set to square off against Vitor Belfort. Ortiz joined for an interview with FanSided MMA. Here is what Tito Ortiz revealed:. “I did my medicals 3 weeks ago,...
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

Why is Evander Holyfield fighting instead of Oscar De La Hoya?

Why is Evander Holyfield fighting instead of Oscar De La Hoya?. It’s been 10 years since boxing fans have seen Evander Holyfield fight, but they’ll get the chance to see him box on short notice against former UFC standout Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11. Holyfield opted to step in after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19.
Combat Sportscombatpress.com

GLORY 78: Badr vs. Wrzosek Preview and Predictions

It has been seven months since GLORY kickboxing held an event and they return this weekend in a big way with GLORY 78. Kickboxing legend Badr Hari will look to pick up his first win since 2015 when he meets Polish standout Arkadiusz Wrzosek in a heavyweight headliner. The co-main...
Combat SportsSherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know About Badr Hari

Glory 78 “Badr vs. Wrzosek” is exclusively available on pay-per-view and can only be purchased online at www.gloryfights.com. You can purchase and stream the pay-per-view for €19.99, £17.99 or US$24.99 from anywhere in the world. Badr Hari long ago secured his place among the immortals. Widely regarded as one of...
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Glory 78 ‘Hari vs. Wrzosek’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Glory 78 “Badr vs. Wrzosek” is exclusively available on pay-per-view and can only be purchased online at www.gloryfights.com. You can purchase and stream the pay-per-view for €19.99, £17.99 or US$24.99 from anywhere in the world. Glory 78 coverage begins with a free live stream of Saturday's Glory 78 “SuperFight Series”...
Combat Sportsmmasucka.com

Rico Verhoeven vs. Alistair Overeem Booked in GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY Kickboxing has booked a massive heavyweight showdown with Rico Verhoeven vs. Alistair Overeem. This fight is tapped to take place on October 23, 2021, in Arnhem, Netherlands. It will be a bout under kickboxing rules. Rico Verhoeven vs. Alistair Overeem in GLORY. Rico Verhoeven. Rico Verhoeven is the current...
UFCchatsports.com

Niko Price vs. Alex Oliveira slated for UFC Vegas 38

A pair of all-action fighters are lined up to face each other this fall. Bloody Elbow learned earlier this week that welterweight Niko Price and Alex Oliveira will face off at UFC Vegas 38 on October 2nd. MMA Junkie has since confirmed the booking through its sources. UFC officials haven’t made an announcement as of yet.
Combat SportsSherdog

Sherdog Primer: One Championship ‘Empower’

Sherdog senior editor Ben Duffy breaks down everything you need to know ahead of “Empower,” One Championship's first all-female event. Duffy sizes up the atomweight grand prix, sets the table for the Jingnan Xiong-Michelle Nicolini strawweight title headliner, and of course discusses One atomweight champ and new mom Angela Lee, who will loom large over “Empower” without even needing to wrap her hands.
Sportstheicegarden.com

Semifinal Preview: USA vs. Finland

After some great quarterfinal action on Saturday, it’s time to turn the page to the semifinals at the 2021 Women’s World Championship! Here’s a rundown of what to expect from the first game on Monday: USA vs. Finland. While the U.S. is favored, the Finns are a very dangerous team,...
Combat SportsSherdog

By The Numbers: Glory 78 Pre-Fight Edition

Arkadiusz Wrzosek can read the headlines and knows the vast majority of the focus falls upon the all-time great with whom he has been paired. The 6-foot-7 Polish muay Thai stylist will collide with former K-1 heavyweight champion Badr Hari in the Glory 78 main event on Saturday at the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The 29-year-old Wrzosek owns a 1-1 record under the Glory banner. However, he has not competed in the promotion since he knocked down Demoreo Dennis three times in a second-round technical knockout at Glory 71 in 2019. Hari enters the ring on a two-fight losing streak. The two-time K-1 World Grand Prix finalist last appeared at Glory 76, where he succumbed to punches and a body kick from Benjamin Adegbuyi in the third round of their Dec. 19 encounter.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

Glory 78 Preview: Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi

Tyjani Beztati and Elvis Gashi will do battle for the vacant Glory lightweight championship as part of the Superfight Series at Glory 78 on Saturday at the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Both men faced former titleholder Marat Grigorian but fell short. Now that Grigorian has vacated the throne, they get another shot at immortality and becoming a part of the championship’s long lineage.
Combat SportsSherdog

Arkadiusz Wrzosek Shocks Badr Hari in Glory 78 Main Event

Glory 78 marked the promotion’s return to action and every fight on the card delivered, including an all-time stunner in the headline fight. The heavyweight main event between Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek was insanity. Hari made his return to the ring and looked to put his name in the sweepstakes after a couple of crushing losses to Rico Verhoeven and Benjamin Adegbuyi. Hari opened up patient and landed some good shots to the body. Eventually. Wrzosek fell to the body shots not once, but twice in the first. He survived the round and in the second, Wrzosek was knocked down again. As Badr Hari was hunting the finish, Wrzosek throws a Hail Mary that catches Hari perfectly with a left high kick. Hari goes to the mat bloody and cannot beat the ten count. Wrzosek jumped in his corner knowing he had managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets in kickboxing history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy