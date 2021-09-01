Glory 78 Preview: Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov
Alex Pereira will defend his Glory light heavyweight championship when he rematches Artem Vakhitov in the Glory 78 co-headliner on Saturday at the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Pereira laid claim to a split decision over Vakhitov in January, as he unified the title at Glory 77. The Brazilian was promoted from interim to undisputed champion, but many cried foul due to the contentious nature of the decision—a fact which led to the rematch being booked. Their first encounter was incredibly close, and fans needed to see the score settled in more definitive fashion.www.sherdog.com
Comments / 0