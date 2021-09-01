Cancel
Dubois, PA

DuBois occupational therapy faculty elected to state-wide board

The Daily Collegian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuBOIS, Pa - Amy Fatula, academic fieldwork coordinator and assistant teaching professor in the Penn State DuBois Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Program at Penn State DuBois, has been elected to the Pennsylvania Occupational Therapy Association (POTA) Board of Directors as the OTA at large representative for the state. During this two-year term, Fatula will serve as the voice of OTA across Pennsylvania. She previously held the position of District IV executive officer for two years.

