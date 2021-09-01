Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nobody (4K UHD Review)

By Stephen Bjork
thedigitalbits.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Ilya Naishuller’s Nobody could easily be mistaken for a John Wick spinoff, especially considering that it was written by Derek Kolstad, produced by David Leitch, and has similar story beats. But the project was actually initiated by Bob Odenkirk, who also served as producer on the film. He was inspired by his own family’s experience with a home invasion, and he wanted to imagine how things could have gone differently if he had been someone else. He brought Kolstad in to develop the idea further, and naturally the writer gravitated towards the familiar milieu developed for the John Wick series—though it’s important to note that this film doesn’t actually take place in the same universe. Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) is a milquetoast middle-class working man whose house is broken into one night. Despite having the opportunity to subdue the attackers, he resolves the situation peacefully—much to the disappointment of his wife (Connie Nielson), his son, and even the police. When he discovers that his daughter’s kitty bracelet is missing, he snaps and goes after the thieves, but a chance encounter on a bus brings him afoul of the Russian mafia led by Yulian (Aleksey Serebryakov). That’s no problem, because Hutch is no longer going to back down from anything in his life.

thedigitalbits.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Person
Colin Salmon
Person
Michael Ironside
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
David Leitch
Person
Ilya Naishuller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Uhd#4k Ultra Hd#Russian#Redcode Raw#Monstro#Hawk V Lite#K Digital Intermediate#Ultra#Universal#Di#Dolby Vision#Hdr#Dolby Atmos#Dolby Digital Plus#French#Spanish#Digital Copy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Hydra (Blu-ray Review)

Hydra is a 2019 Japanese martial arts film which bears a few elements in common with John Wick, while still forging its own particular path. Most of the similarities are superficial: a detailed criminal underworld, stylized cinematography, and an emphasis on practical stunts instead of visual effects. Like John Wick, it was also directed by a former stunt person—in this case, Kensuke Sonomura. The script by Jiro Kaneko takes place in a small Tokyo bar run by Miu (Rina Kishida) who finds herself in the middle of a conflict between corrupt policemen and an underground organization. But her laconic cook Takeshi (Masanori Mimoto) has secrets of his own, as well as hidden skills which may be the only thing that can protect her. So far, so John Wick. But the name Takeshi should be a clue that Hydra has other things on its mind; it's more of a leisurely meditation on the effects of a life filled with violence, just like in the films of the legendary actor/director Takeshi Kitano (Violent Cop, Sonatine).
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Transformers, The: The Movie (Steelbook) (4K UHD Review)

The Transformers: The Movie was released in 1986, taking place in between seasons two and three of the still popular TV show. The war between the Autobots and the Decepticons rages on as the sentient cyberplanet Unicron makes its way through the universe, destroying planets and instructing others to do its bidding. After the Autobots and Optimus Prime are dealt a fatal blow, they face grave danger once they gain access to the Matrix of Leadership, something that Unicron will do anything to get, even aiding Megatron, the leader of the Decepticons.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Black Marble, The (Blu-ray Review)

After the critical and commercial failure of The Choirboys in 1977, author Joseph Wambaugh took an active role in the next two adaptations of his books. While The Onion Field garnered a lot of well-deserved attention in 1979, The Black Marble slipped through the cracks the following year. That’s not surprising considering that it wasn’t a serious docudrama like The Onion Field, but rather a return to the blackly comic tone of The Choirboys—or at least to the tone of the book, which was quite different than the film. In this case, the novel The Black Marble and the film are more closely aligned. While there were many classic black comedies released during the 80s, most of them weren’t particularly successful, and unfortunately The Black Marble was no exception.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves Is Currently Filming John Wick 4 In Three Countries

Other than the fact that Keanu Reeves is working on both John Wick 4 and The Matrix sequel concurrently, there’s been little new information regarding the two projects over the last year. Now, the Lionsgate panel of CinemaCon has revealed that the actor is back to shooting the former’s next installment in three different countries.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Two Evil Eyes (4K UHD Review)

After George Romero and Dario Argento collaborated on the release of Dawn of the Dead in 1978 (a deal was made in which Dario would cut his own version of the film for the European market), they became two of the biggest names in horror throughout the 1980s, particularly to fans clutching their tattered copies of Fangoria and Gorezone magazines. Late in the decade, another project was developed by Argento: a horror anthology based upon works by Edgar Allan Poe, with he and Romero tackling separate stories. The resulting film, Two Evil Eyes, didn’t make much of an impact at the time and was not received well by critics, but was welcomed by horror fans despite not having much theatrical play in the United States.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

One Crazy Summer (Blu-ray Review)

One Crazy Summer was the second of three films that writer/director Savage Steve Holland made in the latter half of the 80s, between Better Off Dead and How I Got into College. Like Frank Tashlin before him, Holland came from the world of animation, and he brought the visual sensibilities of the cartoon medium into live action. Unlike Tashlin, Holland wasn’t particularly successful as a feature filmmaker, so he ended up retreating to television after 1989. That’s a shame, because he brought a unique style and voice into teen comedies, with a bit more depth than critics gave him credit for—there’s some genuinely relatable teen angst hidden between the surreal sight gags. Holland was still in his twenties, and he hadn’t forgotten his own fears as a teenager; in fact, many elements in all three films are autobiographical.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Keanu Reeves Turns 57: Why Fans Love the 'Respectful King'

Keanu Reeves turned 57 on Thursday and is still having a moment -- but fans have loved him for decades. The actor became a trending topic in June 2019 when fans noticed the respect he gives to women asking for photos with him. One Twitter user called him a "respectful king" for giving women their personal space, but that's not the only reason he continues to make headlines.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Unveiled His New Aquaman 2 Costume, And It's Awesome

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Aquaman’s journey in the DC Extended Universe is far from over, as Jason Momoa is set to reprise his role as the titular hero and king of Atlantis in a sequel. The movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is mostly a mystery at this point, as the cast and crew aren’t sharing any plot details. Fans have, however, been treated to a number of behind-the-scenes teases, with this latest one arguably being the biggest one yet. Momoa just unveiled the new suit he’ll sport in the film, and it looks awesome!
Moviescodelist.biz

Not only the fans love Keanu Reeves · KINO.de

Keanu Reeves is not only extremely popular with his fans. The actor also impressed his colleagues during the “Matrix 4” shoot. This year we should be with “Matrix 4“Expect another sequel to the cult science fiction film. Allegedly the newest part is supposed to be titled “Matrix Resurrections”. In addition to Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss will also return as Trinity. At the same time, there are a lot of new characters waiting for us that we don’t know much about yet.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

The worst Ryan Reynolds movie ever is soaring up Netflix’s charts

After all this time, the director of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 flop Green Lantern still regrets how that film turned out. In a new interview, director Martin Campbell says he understands the critics who hated the movie and still hate it. And, matter of fact, he agrees it probably shouldn’t have even been made in the first place. At least, not under his auspices. He even admits that superhero movies “are not my cup of tea.” Which begs the question of the decision-makers for Green Lantern ever looked at him and decided yep, you’re our guy. At any rate, here’s the thing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy