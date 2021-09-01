Nobody (4K UHD Review)

Director Ilya Naishuller’s Nobody could easily be mistaken for a John Wick spinoff, especially considering that it was written by Derek Kolstad, produced by David Leitch, and has similar story beats. But the project was actually initiated by Bob Odenkirk, who also served as producer on the film. He was inspired by his own family’s experience with a home invasion, and he wanted to imagine how things could have gone differently if he had been someone else. He brought Kolstad in to develop the idea further, and naturally the writer gravitated towards the familiar milieu developed for the John Wick series—though it’s important to note that this film doesn’t actually take place in the same universe. Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) is a milquetoast middle-class working man whose house is broken into one night. Despite having the opportunity to subdue the attackers, he resolves the situation peacefully—much to the disappointment of his wife (Connie Nielson), his son, and even the police. When he discovers that his daughter’s kitty bracelet is missing, he snaps and goes after the thieves, but a chance encounter on a bus brings him afoul of the Russian mafia led by Yulian (Aleksey Serebryakov). That’s no problem, because Hutch is no longer going to back down from anything in his life.