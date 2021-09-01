White House, HUD Act to Add Homes to Market

The shortage of housing—of both the affordable and merely available variety—is a forefront issue for housing-policy decision-makers, and is at the center of many recent studies aiming to gain understanding and access solutions. The idea of housing as infrastructure has been a forefront discussion topic for Treasury officials and the Biden Administration, whose Build Back Better plan aims to "create, preserve, and sell nearly 100,000 additional affordable homes for homeowners and renters across the country over the next three years," according to a news alert from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).