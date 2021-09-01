Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

White House, HUD Act to Add Homes to Market

themreport.com
 5 days ago

The shortage of housing—of both the affordable and merely available variety—is a forefront issue for housing-policy decision-makers, and is at the center of many recent studies aiming to gain understanding and access solutions. The idea of housing as infrastructure has been a forefront discussion topic for Treasury officials and the Biden Administration, whose Build Back Better plan aims to "create, preserve, and sell nearly 100,000 additional affordable homes for homeowners and renters across the country over the next three years," according to a news alert from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

themreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Fudge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Market#Hud#Treasury#The Biden Administration#Housing Finance Agencies#The American Rescue Plan#Americans#Fha#Congress#White House Fact Sheet#Clearinghouse#Zillow Research#Federal Financing Bank#The White House#Fhfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Housing, Housing and, oh Right… Housing!

Recent data from the Census Bureau promises good things for homeowners, and ongoing woes for both would-be buyers and renters alike. But the report ultimately represents a mixed bag of indications, given the ongoing challenges of the delta variant, according to Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts Plus team:. "The...
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

Biden Plans To Do These 2 Things To Tackle Affordable Housing

The White House is outlining its plans to make housing more affordable for renters and to restore 2 million homes as housing prices climb higher. Millions of Americans are getting priced out of homeownership or are stuck paying rent because they do not have enough money saved up to put a down payment on a home. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller reported this week that housing prices rose 19.1% year-to-year in June as highly-priced homes at low-interest rates are being purchased by affluent buyers.
Advocacynationalmortgagenews.com

HUD gives $47 million to groups to aid in fair housing enforcement

The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded over $47 million in grants to 120 organizations nationwide to assist in fair housing education and enforcement efforts. This funding will allow the recipients to conduct investigations and testing to identify discrimination in the rental and sales markets, and problems in the filing of fair housing complaints with HUD. It will also be used for education and outreach to inform the public, housing providers and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

HUD Announces Cross-Agency Efforts to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Wednesday announced a series of actions it is taking as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan to create, preserve, and sell nearly 100,000 additional affordable homes for homeowners and renters across the country over the next three years. As Congress and President Biden work toward the historic housing investment in the Build Back Better agenda, HUD is acting in its administrative capacity to unlock and create affordable housing supply for lower-income segments of the market.
U.S. PoliticsCommercial Observer

Biden Admin Takes Steps to Add 100K Affordable Housing Units

The Biden administration is reupping several federal programs, and tweaking others, in order to add to the country’s affordable housing stock, the White House announced Wednesday. The laundry list of initiatives is to help finance the development and preservation of 100,000 units of multifamily and single-family housing over the next...
Real Estatethemreport.com

GSEs Boost Their Investment in Safe and Affordable Housing

In a move to support the nation’s underserved housing markets, the Biden Administration and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) have announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) can each invest up to $850 million annually in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) market as equity investors. Previously, each GSE was limited to $500 million of investment annually in the LIHTC market.
U.S. PoliticsPLANetizen

Breaking News: White House Announces Plans for 100,000 Affordable Homes

In a statement echoing its pledge to "Build Back Better," the Biden administration this morning announced a plan to create 100,000 additional affordable homes. While it announces clear support for affordable housing development, the proposal is unlikely to bridge the immense gap between the supply of affordable housing and the need. The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that the country needs 7.2 million affordable housing units to fill the gap between supply and demand. For a comparison of ambition, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2014 proposed an affordable housing program that aimed to create or protect 200,000 housing units.
U.S. Politicsthebalance.com

Biden Proposes to Increase Affordable Housing

The U.S. simply doesn’t have enough housing, data shows, and President Joe Biden hopes to tackle the problem with a series of proposals announced Wednesday. President Joe Biden proposed a series of measures aimed at making housing easier to finance and build, with the goal of building or rehabbing more than 2 million homes.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
House RentPosted by
Next City

Housing in Brief: Evictions Resume

The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume, ending protections for 3.5 million people across the U.S. who could face eviction in the next two months, the Associated Press reports. The court said late Thursday that the CDC lacked the authority to impose an eviction moratorium. Of the $46.5 billion...
Real Estatethemreport.com

‘Breakneck’ Price Growth Slowing

Housing experts are looking at the Biden Administration's early-September announcement related to increasing affordable housing in America and how myriad policy tweaks, rule adjustments and program expansions might affect the market in months to come. Jeremy Sicklick, Co-Founder and CEO of HouseCanary, a real estate valuation brokerage whose team of...
Income TaxTax Foundation

Claiming 97 Percent of Small Businesses Exempt from Biden Taxes Is Misleading

The Biden administration recently cited an analysis from Treasury claiming that “the President’s agenda will protect 97 percent of small business owners from income tax rate increases.” However, the figure is misleading. To assess the economic effect of higher marginal tax rates, it matters how much income or investment will be affected—not how many taxpayers.
Real Estatewmay.com

New law incentivizes landlords to offer affordable housing

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a landmark housing bill that incentivizes landlords to create more affordable housing. Bob Palmer, policy director of the advocacy group Housing Action, said that developers and proponents of moderately-priced housing have worked together for a long time to come up with the key provisions of House Bill 2621.
Advocacyrismedia.com

HUD Awards $30 Million to Assist Low-Income Elderly Homeowners

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is providing $30 million to 32 nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, and public housing authorities to assist programs that make safety and functional home modifications and limited repairs to meet the needs of low-income elderly homeowners that allow them to age in place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy