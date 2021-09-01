Charlotte Tilbury is officially cruelty-free

Choosing the best foundations for oily skin comes with its little challenges: When your face is already greasy and shiny, you don’t want to add anything to your T-zone that’s going to enhance the sheen you’ve got going on. Then there’s the question of how long it’ll hold up in heat and humidity. You may feel like your foundation is quickly melting away when it should be providing you with a clear, healthy-looking complexion instead. Lastly, if you have oily and acne-prone skin, not all those lightweight options out there are going to cut it for covering up the surprise whitehead that popped up this week.