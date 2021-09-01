Cancel
Shana Tova

By Ronnie Gerber
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Ronnie Katz Gerber, L’Dor, V’Dor Chapter – Metro Membership Educational Outreach & Publicity Chair. My L’Dor V’Dor group of Hadassah here in the South Bay has just celebrated the immanence of New Year 5781 with a most well attended and successful mahjong fundraiser. Following Covid-19 protocols while we played mahjong and raised a glass to the ongoing excellence of the Hadassah Hospital in Israel (HMO), we raised healthy amounts of money to buy a bed and a comfortable reclining visitors’ chair and, in general, furnish a fully serviceable room in the new building of the Round Tower in Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.

