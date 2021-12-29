Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend

A dramatic temperature swing is in the forecast for the first weekend of 2022 as a strong cold front moves through.

Temperatures though will remain unseasonably warm ahead of this weekend's front. Temperatures Wednesday morning started off a little over 70 degrees and are expected to again warm up into the low 80s this afternoon. The high today will likely break the old record high of 81 set in 1964. Isolated showers are possible, but if you do get rain it will be in the form of a quickly passing shower.

Record highs will be challenged through New Year's Day. We are predicting high temperatures in the 80s every day until the strong cold front arrives late Saturday.

This front should bring us our coldest air so far this season, which isn't saying much given the record warm December. Temperatures are likely to drop into the 30s Sunday morning, but with the strong northwest wind it will feel like it's in the 20s around sunrise. On Monday morning we expect our first light freeze of the season, which is almost a month later than normal. Your pipes will be okay, but people, pets, and plants will need warm shelter.

We will have small chances for a passing shower almost every single day this week as more moisture moves in. The cold front arriving Saturday will bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.