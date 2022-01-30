One last beautiful day before a messy Monday and an artic front

The weather stays cool and quiet through the weekend, but rain is back in the picture Monday, and an artic front is on the way.

Full sunshine and a southwest breeze will lead to a gorgeous and warm afternoon Sunday. High temps will be close to 70 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be widespread as low pressure moves through. It will rain for several hours, especially during the afternoon and evening. Most of us can expect 1-3" of rain, but there could be up to half a foot of rain in some isolated pockets, especially in our coastal counties. Street flooding will be possible where these higher totals occur. Winds will also strengthen around the low pressure, pushing wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range for many neighborhoods.

No. We are confident next week's cold front won't be as severe as last year's winter storm, but it could deliver our coldest air of the season. A line of strong thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night as the cold front approaches. The cold air should reach us by Thursday morning, and temperatures may steadily fall after it arrives. At this time we believe the freeze line could reach the coast, sending lows into the 20s across most of Southeast Texas for a couple of mornings.

It's possible that the right combination of cold air and moisture could overlap to send wintry precip deep into Texas, but that is currently not in our forecast. We'll have a better idea of wintry precip potential after the weekend, so stay tuned!