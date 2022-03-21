ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Weather Alert Day Monday

Monday is an ABC13 Weather Alert Day. Strong to severe storms will be possible across SE Texas Monday late afternoon through Tuesday morning along with the potential for flash flooding.

Rain chances increase substantially going into Monday as our next storm system moves in. We could be looking at the potential for strong to severe storms especially Monday evening going into Tuesday morning.

Flash flooding is also possible. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect 7 pm Monday through 7 am Tuesday.

What's the timeline for Monday?

It looks like most of the morning to afternoon hours Monday will be filled with cloudy skies and scattered/widespread rain showers. Instability builds as we head into the late afternoon to evening. That's when we could start to see storms form... those could quickly intensify into strong to severe storms. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible with these storms.

Around or after midnight, we should see a slow moving line of storms (strong/severe possible) form in our western counties. This line will then SLOWLY move east. This slow storm motion could lead to heavy rain and street flooding. That line looks to impact Houston around 6-7 am Tuesday and could impact your commute.

What severe threats could we see?

Large hail near golf ball size, wind gusts near or over 70 mph, and a few tornadoes will be possible.

So how should you prepare?

-Have a severe weather and tornado action plan before tomorrow night

-Have a way to receive warnings (Accuweather app, government safety alerts turned to "on" on your phone, weather radio)

-Stay up to date with the forecast

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
