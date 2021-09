Now in its ninth year, the Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival remains as refreshing as the name implies. From August 16 to 20, artists will again appear around our bucolic hamlet to capture its beauty in a colorful burst of two-dimensional splendor. From its humble beginning in 2013 with a handful of artists, Paint Dexter has grown in popularity as artists both local and from away are attracted to our area’s picturesque parks, rivers, wetlands, farmlands, landmarks, and downtown as their next muse.