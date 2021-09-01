Cancel
Nevada State

Caldor fire blows past 200,000 acres as it moves toward Nevada; crews grow fatigued

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wildfire crews faced yet another grueling day Wednesday as the massive Caldor fire blew past 200,000 acres and continued its steady march east. The head of the fire is now approaching the Nevada state line, spurring concerns that it could become a multi-state blaze. Firefighters made an all-out effort Tuesday to defend the Lake Tahoe Basin and were able to protect many of the homes in Christmas Valley and Meyers, while also herding the flames into areas south of the popular resort city of South Lake Tahoe.

