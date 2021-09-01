Art Forward: Expert Artisans Featured in Rahr-West Art Museum Exhibit

The following article was written by Diana Bolander, Assistant Director/Curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum. Patrick Burke and Randy Sahli, two of the makers featured in the Manitowoc Cabinet exhibit are somewhat hesitant to refer to themselves as artists and prefer the term artisan. The word artisan is often overused in consumer culture, but to be frank, Burke and Sahli are expert craftspeople. Historically the line is blurry between art and craft and they both are more interested in function than aesthetics, though one might not make that distinction looking at their creations. Burke and Sahli earned their expertise through hard, dedicated work in apprentice programs rather than taking the university path. Their education focused on the application of skill and precision, as well as intense research on aesthetics, art history, and contemporary trends.