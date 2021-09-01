Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art Forward: Expert Artisans Featured in Rahr-West Art Museum Exhibit

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article was written by Diana Bolander, Assistant Director/Curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum. Patrick Burke and Randy Sahli, two of the makers featured in the Manitowoc Cabinet exhibit are somewhat hesitant to refer to themselves as artists and prefer the term artisan. The word artisan is often overused in consumer culture, but to be frank, Burke and Sahli are expert craftspeople. Historically the line is blurry between art and craft and they both are more interested in function than aesthetics, though one might not make that distinction looking at their creations. Burke and Sahli earned their expertise through hard, dedicated work in apprentice programs rather than taking the university path. Their education focused on the application of skill and precision, as well as intense research on aesthetics, art history, and contemporary trends.

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Bmx Biking#Senate#The Parliament Of Canada#English#The Blistex Company#Industrial Arts#Menasha High School#The Neenah Foundry#Buttes Des Morts Joinery#The Manitowoc Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Manitowoc, WIseehafernews.com

Rahr-West Art Museum to Host Tiny Prints Program

They have had Really Big Prints, and now the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc will have really tiny prints. Join Fond du Lac-based artist, Mel Kolstad at the museum on September 23rd from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and learn the how-to’s of tiny art-making. The class will introduce participants to the fundamentals...
MuseumsTrendHunter.com

Subterranean Art Museums

The Ordrupgaard Art Museum underwent a subterranean expansion under the creative eye of the Snøhetta architectural firm. Home to world-class Danish and French art, the museum's new space includes five new underground exhibitions. Its extension is near Jægersborg Dyrehave, Copenhagen, creating a holistic route through its estate. The new addition...
Visual ArtPosted by
Robb Report

Artist Tacita Dean on Her ‘Exhibition in a Box’ and Why Cinema Must Be Saved

Hunkered down in her new Berlin studio during the pandemic, Tacita Dean completed two films, designed ballet sets and costumes, scrapped her initial plans for a museum commission (which Covid restrictions rendered undoable) and instead made 130 photographs of her postcard collection for it and, with a little help from a collaborator, created 100 largely handmade editions, each with 50 different objects—a total of 5,000 items—for a project titled Monet Hates Me. And the rest of us patted ourselves on the back for cleaning out a closet or two. But Dean, who came to the forefront in the ’90s as...
Fall River, MABoston Globe

Street portraits ground new exhibit at Fall River Museum of Contemporary Art

FALL RIVER — In the early 2000s, street photographer Richard Renaldi would stop in Fall River on his way from New York to Provincetown to take portraits. He published a monograph, “Fall River Boys,” in 2009. Those large-format photographs anchor the unruly “Group Exhibition #2” at the Fall River Museum of Contemporary Art — the small institution that opened last year with “Group Exhibition #1” in a mill building, bringing contemporary art to this old factory town.
MuseumsThe Daily Collegian

Palmer Museum opens vibrant, timely exhibition of Asian and Asian American art

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – This fall the Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State opens "Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation." This major exhibition features the cosmopolitan, exuberant, and subtly subversive work of 15 artists of Asian heritage who are adept at crossing borders – not only physical ones but also those in media, styles, genre and materials. Global Asias is the first large-scale exhibition to highlight the impressive scope and diversity of the Jordan Schnitzer Foundation’s collection of contemporary Asian and Asian American art. The exhibition will premiere at the Palmer Aug. 28 through Dec. 12, before embarking on a national tour.
Groveland, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Art exhibit in Groveland featured local talent

The Groveland Historic Society held a free two day exhibit that featured the works of David Campos. The exhibit took place Aug. 13-14 and was held at the Lake David Community Center. Campos took up painting while undergoing cancer treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center. Many of the scenes represented familiar...
Museumsyourglenrosetx.com

Barnard's Mill and Art Museum hosting Chisholm Trail exhibit

This photo exhibit is on loan from Texas Lakes & Trails and highlights 150 years of history, folklore and legacy. In conjunction with The Chisholm Trail Exhibit, Barnard’s Mill will also be hosting a chuckwagon cooking demonstration on Labor Day weekend. Do you ever wonder what it was like to...
MuseumsTime Out Global

This modern art museum just got a new look – and it’s peak Berlin

Thought Berlin had enough museums? Think again. Another new gallery has opened in the city, just weeks after the controversial Humboldt Forum welcomed visitors for the first time. The Neue Nationalgalerie is also back after a six-year revamp – so art lovers in the German capital are even more spoilt for choice.
Berkeley, CAfuncheap.com

Berkeley Art Museum New Exhibit Opening Day: Free Gallery Admission

Celebrate the opening of New Time: Art and Feminisms in the 21st Century with free admission to the public on Saturday, August 28, from 11 AM to 7 PM. A major survey exploring recent feminist practices in contemporary art, this landmark exhibition includes objects and installations that span mediums, geographies, and political sensibilities to convey the heterogeneous, intergenerational, and gender-fluid nature of feminist art today. With nearly 150 artworks by more than seventy-five artists and collectives, New Time occupies close to half of BAMPFA’s 25,000 square feet of exhibition space, unfolding across spaces throughout the museum, including a program of film and video screenings and a site-specific commission for the Art Wall.
Columbus, OHcolumbusnavigator.com

A Massive Exhibition Featuring The Works Of Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, And More Is Coming To Columbus Museum Of Art

This November, guests can set their eyes on some incredible works by Vincent Van Gogh and the artists who inspired him. Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources will be on display at the Columbus Museum of Art from November 12, 2021 through February 6, 2022. The exhibition will include over 140 works of art by the artists who influenced Van Gogh, as well as 17 of his signature works.
Visual ArtWashington Post

In the galleries: Black women artists collaborate on innovative book project

Like many people who stayed home during a large chunk of 2020, the contributors to Pyramid Atlantic’s show turned to books. Not reading them, though — making them. “Nine Artists | Nine Months | Nine Perspectives: Birth of 2020 Visions” presents handmade tomes in a range of modes, all the work of what the venue’s statement calls mature Black women artists. Seven are local; two live in New York.
DesignPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Contemporary Installations Where Art Meets Engineering

As humans advance further into the digital age, it's only natural for artists to carry their artistic ventures into a digital setting. And, whether you are a lover of contemporary art or not, there is no doubting the visual impact of art installations. So, what becomes of the art installations where art and engineering go hand in hand? They offer the viewers the top-notch art experience where new media's fundamentals are based on.
Museumsallotsego.com

Fenimore Art Museum extends Keith Haring Exhibition

The Keith Haring Radiant Vision exhibition has been extended to Monday, Oct. 11, in order to allow additional visitors to see the exhibit. Keith Haring is a famous pop artist. The exhibit is meant to encompass his life and work which included subway drawings, street art, gallery shows and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy