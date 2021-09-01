Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Review: Neko Case at Red Butte Garden

By Josh Petersen
saltlakemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Neko Case performed at Red Butte Garden, she had a chance encounter with nature that felt like, in her own words, something straight out of The Jungle Book. Before her performance, Case and her band explored the gardens and happened upon a rattlesnake. Later that day, the group learned from Red Butte staff, the same snake appeared again as a group of kids on a field trip goggled at a nest of adorable swallows near a pond. The snake slithered to the nest, the children watched in anticipation and the rattlesnake immediately ate every single bird. The band kept going back to see the snake, who was now triumphantly perched by the empty nest.

www.saltlakemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Roky Erickson
Person
Neko Case
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Arts#Hell On#Red Butte Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Music303magazine.com

Review – REZZ Embraced Deep Bass and Grand Production at Red Rocks

Friday night, REZZ took over the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in true EDM fashion – complete with an incredible light show, hypnotic visuals and a fantastic lineup. Supported by Champaign Drip, Rusko, MeSo and Mija, her third headlining show at the iconic venue provided great energy and a deep psychedelic atmosphere layered in dark bass music.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Phoebe Bridgers Taps Bartees Strange for ‘Kyoto’ Remix

Bartees Strange, the Marias, and Glitch Gum have dropped their own remixes of Phoebe Bridgers “Kyoto,” from her recent album Punisher. Strange’s rendition (above) stays in the same vein as the original, but with subtle keyboard and his signature vocals. “I wanted to find a way to make this song hit in a completely different way, but still retain some of the big and small moments that make the song special to me,” he said in a statement. “At first I was thinking through how I could use the stems, but the more I got into it, the more I wanted to...
MusicStereogum

Hear Angel Olsen Cover OMD & Alphaville On New ’80s Covers EP

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that she had recorded an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. So far, we’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan, Men Without Hats, and Billy Idol. Today, the EP is out in full, which means we get to hear her covers of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s “If You Leave” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young.”
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Album Review: Ben Bostick – ‘Grown Up Love’

Georgia-based singer-songwriter Ben Bostick releases his new album, Grown Up Love, a ten-track collection of love songs born out of the pandemic. The genesis of Grown Up Love occurred in February 2020, when Bostick witnessed the birth of his second daughter. One month later, the pandemic struck, shutting everything down. A few months after that, Bostick’s eldest daughter was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a genetic disorder. In the middle of all this, Bostick set aside the album he was working on and wrote a group of love songs to sustain his wife and him.
Musickjzz.com

Men at Work front man Colin Hay to play Red Butte Gardens Amphitheatre Thursday

You might not instantly recognize the name Colin Hay. You would instantly recognize his voice. Hay fronted Melbourne's Men at Work from their conception in 1979 until they broke up in 1985. Along the way Hay and his bandmates released three albums and a hatful of hits including "Be Good Johnny," "Overkill," and the classic tracks "Who Can It Be Now?" and "Down Under."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...
Theater & DancePosted by
Amomama

'Soul Train' Star Don Cornelius' Granddaughter Is a Harvard Grad, Athlete, Model & Dancer - Meet Christina

After graduating from Harvard University, Don Cornelius' granddaughter Christina Cornelius went into modeling. Meet the beautiful diva who is making a name for herself. American television show host and producer Don Cornelius was known for creating the nationally syndicated dance and music show "Soul Train." He hosted the show from 1971 to 1993 but sold it to MadVision Entertainment in 2008.
EntertainmentCNBC

From the mailroom to making $100 million Hollywood deals

If Charles King's life were a movie script, no studio would buy it. It's too unbelievable. A young black man packs up his belongings in a U Haul truck, moves to the Los Angeles site unseen with nothing more than a list of names. That kid eventually lands in a mailroom at WME and goes on to become the first black partner at a major talent agency. From broke to a millionaire in less than 10 years. But his journey doesn't stop there. Not even close.

Comments / 0

Community Policy