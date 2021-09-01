Tower of Power at Mountain Winery
The mood has been dour but there’s no need to cower, because now is the hour for Tower of Power. One of funk’s most storied acts, the Oakland-natives bring their legendary horn ensemble and inspired bass playing to Mountain Winery this Friday. They’ve been in the game for five decades, and though the line up has changed often, they stick to their guns when it comes to delivering the hits. Plus, science says that it is physically impossible to refrain from dancing once these guys get going. This is a show best enjoyed with a glass of wine and good company.activate.metroactive.com
