Tower of Power at Mountain Winery

When Bay Area-born R&B ensemble Tower of Power plays at the Mountain Winery this week (editor’s note: its Aug. 29 Stern Grove show got canceled due to flooding), it will be touting two releases: 2020’s studio set “Step Up” and a new live album that summarizes its history in the title: “50 Years of Funk and Soul: Live at the Fox Theater, Oakland, CA.” To tenor saxophonist Emilio Castillo — who founded the band in 1968 with baritone saxophonist Stephen “Doc” Kupka — five-plus decades have flown by. Early on, the group wrote and recorded only original material, which led to catalog classics such as 1973’s “What Is Hip?” and “Squib Cakes” and “Don’t Change Horses” in 1974. But to Castillo, 1965 seems like only yesterday; it was when his father caught him and his brother stealing T-shirts from a Palo Alto store, and grounded them until they came up with a plan for avoiding more trouble that summer. Inspired by groups they saw at Nero’s Nook, a colorful hotel bar where their father worked, they decided to try music. They were driven to Allegro Music, where Castillo chose sax, his sibling drums. “We went home and started banging and squeaking, and I’ve had a band ever since,” he says.