Garrett Bergquist, 27, gets seven years for fatally striking 11-year-old Luis Medina in 2020.A man who hit and killed an 11-year-old boy walking to school in Gresham in January 2020 has been sentenced to seven years in prison. The victim was Luis Medina-Estrada, whom family described as quiet and sweet. He enjoyed spending time with his sister and loved anything that had to do with being in the water. "Every day one of my children asks me why their brother is not here," said Medina-Estrada's mother. "It is a very difficult thing — the punishment is never enough when...