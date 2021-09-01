Visit Loudoun’s ‘Summer of Love’ Wins Nat’l Award
Visit Loudoun garnered one of the top tourism awards in the country at the U.S. Travel Association’s 2021 conference in Los Angeles. The tourism office, which represents Loudoun County and its incorporated towns, won Short-term Marketing Campaign of the Year for its 2019 Summer of Love campaign. The brainchild of the Visit Loudoun team, the campaign was created to celebrate the 50thanniversary of the iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan.loudounnow.com
Comments / 0