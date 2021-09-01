Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudoun County, VA

Visit Loudoun’s ‘Summer of Love’ Wins Nat’l Award

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit Loudoun garnered one of the top tourism awards in the country at the U.S. Travel Association’s 2021 conference in Los Angeles. The tourism office, which represents Loudoun County and its incorporated towns, won Short-term Marketing Campaign of the Year for its 2019 Summer of Love campaign. The brainchild of the Visit Loudoun team, the campaign was created to celebrate the 50thanniversary of the iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan.

loudounnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Loudoun County, VA
Lifestyle
County
Loudoun County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Of Love#The Visit#Visit Loudoun#Rusted Root#Esto#Vtc#Commonwealth#Vw#Lovers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Related
ABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
ABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
Posted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy