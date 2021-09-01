Rose McGowan Slams Oprah as ‘Evil Creep’ After Accusing Her of Being ‘As Fake as They Come’

Uh oh! It appears the iconic Oprah Winfrey has landed herself in boiling hot water as an old interview with "Backwoods Barbie" crooner, Dolly Parton, has resurfaced, per TMZ. While it's no secret that Winfrey remains somewhat of a national treasure, it appears the allegiance those have for Winfrey only pales in comparison to that of the hardcore Parton stans who remain fiercely protective of their country music queen. As was once written in The New York Times, much of Parton's fans' admiration for the star hinges on the notion that they have a personal relationship with her. As NYT wrote, while Parton has a larger-than-life look, "her emotional presence is accessibly authentic." Which makes fans feel connected to her. So as one can imagine, as a result of the old interview resurfacing, loyalists aren't taking too kindly to what they believe is Winfrey pressing the country icon too hard.