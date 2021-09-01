Cancel
Celebrities

Rose McGowan Slams Oprah as ‘Evil Creep’ After Accusing Her of Being ‘As Fake as They Come’

By Leia Idliby
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose McGowan has slammed Oprah Winfrey as a “fake” supporter of sexual assault victims, going as far as to label her an “evil creep.”. McGowan, a MeToo activist who accused disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, took to Twitter on Tuesday to send “a message to the evil creeps in all industries.”

Related
Texas StatePosted by
HollywoodLife

Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano A ‘Moron’ In Harsh Tweet Over Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan slammed celebrities speaking out in solidarity against the Texas abortion law — including her former ‘Charmed’ co-star Alyssa Milano. Rose McGowan took the time to throw major shade at her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, among other celebrities, for sharing images in support of women’s reproductive rights following the Texas abortion law that went into effect on Wednesday, September 1. The 47-year old actress tweeted a screenshot of Alyssa’s latest Instagram post of a Deadline article about more than 100 stars who have expressed outrage over the country’s most restrictive abortion legislation. “This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,” Rose tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Oprah Dolly Parton Controversy Explained

Uh oh! It appears the iconic Oprah Winfrey has landed herself in boiling hot water as an old interview with "Backwoods Barbie" crooner, Dolly Parton, has resurfaced, per TMZ. While it's no secret that Winfrey remains somewhat of a national treasure, it appears the allegiance those have for Winfrey only pales in comparison to that of the hardcore Parton stans who remain fiercely protective of their country music queen. As was once written in The New York Times, much of Parton's fans' admiration for the star hinges on the notion that they have a personal relationship with her. As NYT wrote, while Parton has a larger-than-life look, "her emotional presence is accessibly authentic." Which makes fans feel connected to her. So as one can imagine, as a result of the old interview resurfacing, loyalists aren't taking too kindly to what they believe is Winfrey pressing the country icon too hard.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Says She ‘Fought’ With Brad Pitt After He Worked With Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are arguably one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood history. Both actors have fought to strike a balance between keeping the details of their personal lives together private, and making sure they speak their truth. As details of their marriage and divorce have emerged in court and in the media, it’s led to some startling revelations -- most recently, that the pair "fought" over his decision to work with Harvey Weinstein.
CelebritiesPopculture

Oprah Winfrey Defended After Controversial Dolly Parton Interview Unearthed

A resurfaced 2003 interview between Oprah Winfrey and country legend Dolly Parton has sparked plenty of chatter and controversy on social media. While many of Parton's fans have viewed the interview in a negative light, slamming Winfrey online for being inappropriate and far too invasive, others have a much different outlook on the conversation, sparking some to voice their defense of the media mogul.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rose McGowan says she was stung by a 'murder hornet'

Rose McGowan shared on Twitter that she was stung by a murder hornet. The former "Charmed" star wrote, "I was just stung by a Murder Hornet. Incredible pain, right arm and leg going numb. Heart racing. Any tips?" The 47-year-old actor followed this up with a photo of the insect...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Rose McGowan, Elliot Page, Ashley Judd and More!

ROSE MCGOWAN DRAGS OPRAH: Rose McGowan has slammed Oprah Winfrey in a new tweet claiming she’s “as fake as they come.” The Charmed alum wrote that she's happy people are “seeing the ugly truth” about the billionaire media maven regarding her former friendship with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and accused rapist Russell Simmons.
Celebritieshawaiitelegraph.com

Rose McGowan calls out Oprah Winfrey

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): American actor Rose McGowan spoke out against talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey in a scathing tweet about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and hip-hop record producer Russell Simmons. The 47-year-old actor recently slammed Oprah while posting a Twitter photo of the talk...
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Resurfaced Oprah Interview With Dolly Parton Sparks Debate

A resurfaced interview between talk show host Oprah Winfrey and country music star Dolly Parton from 2003 has sparked backlash due to Winfrey’s line of questioning. The video, first posted on Tik Tok and later shared to Twitter, has spread like wildfire, as fans accuse Winfrey of humiliating Parton. Though...

Comments / 0

