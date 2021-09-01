Nikki Haley on Fox Decries ‘Softball’ Questions to Pentagon About Afghan Withdrawal, Asking Austin and Milley About ‘Their Pain’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley decried what she called “the most softball questions I’ve ever heard” during the Pentagon press briefing on Wednesday. During an appearance on Fox News’ America Reports, Haley said she was “really disturbed” by the press conference, which featured Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and which came two days after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan following almost 20 years of war there.