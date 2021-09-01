Rose-Hulman Featured Among Princeton Review’s ‘Best 387 Colleges’ and ‘Great Lists’
Rose-Hulman has once again been featured as one of The Princeton Review’s The Best 387 Colleges in the 2022 edition of its annual college guide. The book selects to profile only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges, based on data the education services company annually collects about institutions’ academic offerings and surveys of students at the colleges who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences.rose-hulman.edu
