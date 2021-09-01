Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Daniel Rodriguez Feels He’s ‘Super Underrated’ And Saturday’s Win Opens New Possibilities For Him

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Rodriguez thinks many doors are opening up for his future,. Last Saturday, Rodriguez (16-2) won via unanimous decision against Kevin Lee (18-7) at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Rodriguez believes that the victory has boosted him in rankings, giving him a shot to take on a ranked rival.

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominick Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Takedown#Combat#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCmymmanews.com

Daniel Rodriguez spoils Kevin Lee’s return with unanimous decision victory

After a 17-month layoff, former UFC lightweight interim title challenger Kevin Lee returned to action and begun his second stint in the UFC’s welterweight division. Originally scheduled to face Sean Brady, Lee met Daniel Rodriguez, who took the fight on short notice after Brady had to withdraw due to injury.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Lee says he’s ‘proud of what I was able to do’ against Daniel Rodriguez and says his ‘best performances are ahead of me’

Kevin Lee has broken down his loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 35. Lee was moving up to welterweight and was set to fight Sean Brady, but Brady was forced out of the bout and replaced by Rodriguez. Early on, Lee had success using his wrestling but Rodriguez started to find success on the feet and even rocked “The Motown Phenom” at one point and ended up winning a decision.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Amanda Nunes To Be Stripped Of UFC Title?

Julianna Peña was supposed to co-headline UFC 265 on Saturday against Amanda Nunes. But the latter had tesed positive for COVID-19. The double-champ could not compete and “The Venezuelan Vixen” was furious. Dana White nixed Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes. The 31-year-old Peña was left frustrated by the recent turn...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Exposed For ‘Cheating’ By UFC Star

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson recently made some bold claims and stated that Jon Jones is one of the MMA fighters who use dirty tactics to win fights. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson makes allegations on Jon Jones. Jackson and Jones have crossed paths in the Octagon back in Sept. 2011. The UFC Light...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Cris Cyborg ‘Warning’ To Tito Ortiz Leaks In Video

Cris Cyborg warned Tito Ortiz about his Anderson Silva fight, saying weight cutting could go ‘bad’ for him, as seen below. Let’s be real here, Cris Cyborg is afraid of nobody. No matter who you are, Cris just isn’t afraid to take a stand. Cris Cyborg recently took a huge stand as Cris now joins many others who are saying that UFC fighters deserve much more than what they are getting paid….Georges St-Pierre Drops UFC Drug Bombshell.
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Deontay Wilder Hitting The Weights Hard For Tyson Fury Bout

Deontay Wilder is packing on muscles prior to his trilogy showdown against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Wilder has reportedly been hitting the weights on a regular basis since his fight against Fury was put off after the WBC champ contracted the coronavirus. The heavyweights will clash on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Attacks Man For ‘Grabbing’ Wife

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and posted a video from Dustin Poirier’s appearance on...
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reveals The Most Skilled Opponent He’s Ever Faced

Dustin Poirier has revealed who he thinks is the most skilled fighter he’s ever shared the Octagon with. Poirier knows a thing or two about trading leather. “The Diamond” has had 35 pro MMA bouts and is a former interim UFC Lightweight Champion. At the highest of levels, Poirier can scrap.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 36 results: Paddy Pimblett survives knockdown, swarms Luigi Vendramini for successful debut KO

Paddy Pimblett and Luigi Vendramini faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett opened the bout with an athletic kicking game, landing well while Vendramini swung back with counters. The two traded calf kicks, and Pimblett scored with a hard left. Vendramini then cracked his foe with a left hook, switched to the double leg, and threw his foe to the mat. From top position, Vendramini landed a few elbows before Pimblett escaped to his feet. Hard low kick from Vendramini, but Pimblett did answer with with a couple punches. Pimblett’s kicks began to flow again, but Vendramini landed heavy with another left. The Brazilian was bullying his foe a bit. Pimblett’s high chin was getting him caught by looping shots, and his takedown was denied along the fence.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Watch Darren Till take out Cowboy Cerrone – UFC Vegas 36 free fight

Darren Till took a step up into the upper echelon of the UFC with this stunning victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2017. Take a look at his impressive performance. Till steps into the UFC Vegas 36 main event on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where he squares off in a middleweight bout opposite Derek Brunson.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Sending ‘Assassin’ After Logan Paul?

Jorge Masvidal seemingly wants a fight next that will put him in a position to challenge again for the UFC welterweight title. He recently claimed that UFC President Dana White could send him to fight YouTube stars, The Paul Brothers(Logan and Jake Paul). Masvidal and Jake Paul got into a back-and-forth exchange in interviews and on social media in the lead-up to Paul’s boxing match last month with Tyron Woodley.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira claps back after Justin Gaethje suggests the lightweight division became a “laughing stock” at UFC 262

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has hit back at Justin Gaethje for claiming his title win made the division a “laughing stock” earlier this year. While Oliveira may have won the title fair and square against Michael Chandler at UFC 262, many felt as if it wasn’t a legitimate undisputed championship fight due to the absence of Dustin Poirier. Gaethje has made it crystal clear in the last few months that he didn’t really understand the booking, and after taking another shot at Oliveira, “Do Bronx” has decided to fire back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy