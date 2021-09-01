Daniel Rodriguez Feels He’s ‘Super Underrated’ And Saturday’s Win Opens New Possibilities For Him

Paddy Pimblett and Luigi Vendramini faced off in a Lightweight clash tonight (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett opened the bout with an athletic kicking game, landing well while Vendramini swung back with counters. The two traded calf kicks, and Pimblett scored with a hard left. Vendramini then cracked his foe with a left hook, switched to the double leg, and threw his foe to the mat. From top position, Vendramini landed a few elbows before Pimblett escaped to his feet. Hard low kick from Vendramini, but Pimblett did answer with with a couple punches. Pimblett’s kicks began to flow again, but Vendramini landed heavy with another left. The Brazilian was bullying his foe a bit. Pimblett’s high chin was getting him caught by looping shots, and his takedown was denied along the fence.