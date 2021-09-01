Clinton drops season opener to Melbourne

Clinton opened its 2021 football season with a 33-6 loss on Friday night at Melbourne. The Bearkatz jumped out to a 21-0 lead scoring on their first three possessions of the game. The Yellowjackets scored early in the second quarter to make it 21-6. The Jacket defense held Melbourne scoreless into the third quarter giving Clinton a chance to get back in the game. The Yellowjacket offense moved the ball and would get the inside the Melbourne 15-yard line four times but came away with no points. The drives were stalled by three turnovers and a costly penalty at the 2-yard line.