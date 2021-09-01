Cancel
Oscar Valdez Tests Positive For Banned Stimulant Ahead Of September 10 WBC Title Defense

Cover picture for the articleOscar Valdez was scheduled to face Robson Conceição in nine days, but that’s been put on hold. Valdez’s (29-0, 23 KOs) A-sample tested positive for phentermine, a central-nervous stimulant prohibited by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, ahead of his WBC 130-pound title defense against Conceição (16-0, 8 KOs) on September 10. The WBC is holding a video conference on Wednesday to decide the fate of the fight.

