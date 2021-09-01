Cancel
Valdez Tests Positive For Banned Drug; McGregor Near Free Agency and PFL CEO OKs Cross Promotions

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior lightweight world titleholder Oscar Valdez has tested positive for phentermine, putting his first title defense against Robson Conceição on the line. MMA superstar Conor McGregor said he is two fights away from free agency. PFL CEO Peter Murray wants to “Give the fans what they want” by opening up to cross-promotions. PFL champion Kayla Harrison was allowed to fight under the Invicta banner while wearing her PFL gear. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.

www.fightsports.tv

