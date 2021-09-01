The Ghost and Molly McGee Getting Lots Of Stars
The Ghost and Molly McGee is premiering on Friday, October 1st on Disney Channel, but there is already good news as a second season has already been ordered of the show ahead of the premiere. What we also now know is that the guest list of stars that will voice characters in season 1 has grown pretty large with Kelsey Grammer, Natasha Rothwell, Greta Gerwig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jane Lynch, Jenifer Lewis, Danny Trejo, Aparna Nancherla, Pamela Adlon, Patton Oswalt, D’Arcy Carden, Thomas Lennon, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Sean Giambrone. Phew that is a lot of guest stars and we are loving the fact that this series is getting that much support.www.bsckids.com
