Clinton, AR

Clinton opens volleyball season 3-0, Powers picks up first win

By Michael Hawley Contributor
Log Cabin Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinton opened the 2021 volleyball season with a new face on the sidelines, but the results were the same as the Lady Yellowjackets win their first three games of the season. The Jackets were dominant as they did not lose a single set in sweeping Yellville-Summit, Riverview, and Valley Springs as they played three games in four days. New Head Coach Jace Powers picked up his first career win on Monday as the Lady Jackets swept Yellville in three sets. Powers the former assistant coach took over for former Head Coach Ricky Cooper who retired following the 2020 season.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

