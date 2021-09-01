Chuckwagon races this weekend

CLINTON — Entertainment, followed by more entertainment is on the schedule for the National Championship Chuckwagon Races at the Bar Of Ranch through Labor Day weekend. Events began Aug. 28 with bronc riding and entertainment by area bands. This continues through Saturday night, with the number of events growing each day. By Wednesday, Sept. 1, the day begins with a trail ride into Clinton from the ranch, clinics on roping and horseshoeing, with entertainment that evening by country music recording artist Neal McCoy.